Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain arrested by ED in alleged money laundering case

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

ED had, earlier in April, said that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money-laundering probe against him.

The ED initiated Money Laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), against Satyendar Kumar Jain and others under section 109 of IPC read with sections 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

A senior ED official said that the land belongs to Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd, Indo Metal impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd, J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd, and three women -- Swati Jain, Sushila Jain and Indu Jain.

While investigating the case, the ED learned that during 2015-16, when Jain was a public servant, the above mentioned companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata based entry operators through Hawala route.

These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loan taken for purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi. Accordingly, immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore in the form of land belonging to the accused and their companies were attached under section 5 of PMLA," said the official.

Sisodia links arrest with Himachal polls

Soon after the arrest, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the ED has been running a fake case against the Health Minister. In a series of tweets, Sisodia, who is also the health minister of the capital claimed that the arrest happened now as Jain was declared the election-in-charge of Himachal.

He also said that Jain will soon be released as the case is fake.

Reactions from several leaders

The arrest soon received reactions from several noted leaders. While the AAP blamed the centre, the centre blamed AAP.

