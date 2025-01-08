Satya Sanatan Conclave: 'Samvidhaan teaches us to follow dharma', says spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur at Satya Sanatan Conclave.

Satya Sanatan Conclave: Spiritual guru Devkinandan Thakur on Wednesday attended India TV's 'Satya Sanatan Conclave' and said that our Constitution teaches us to follow 'dharma'. Devkinandan Thakur is an orator of Bhagwat Katha and a famous spiritual leader. On the special occasion of Mahakumbh 2025, Acharya Devkinandan Thakur spoke on various relevant issues in India TV's special programme. He discussed whether the gathering at the Mahakumbh would unite Sanatan. He also addressed the matter of why Muslims are prohibited when everything is inherent in the Mahakumbh.

Devkinandan Thakur on Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh 'snan'

When Devkinandan Thakur was asked about the Mahakumbh and its significance, he replied that Kumbh Mela is a holy occasion for gaining more by giving less. By participating in the Mahakumbh, every individual not only attains liberation from sins but also experiences spiritual progress.

Regarding the Mahakumbh 'snan', Devkinandan Thakur said that for those who do not believe in Hinduism, this bath holds no significance. He further added that those who do not accept the Mahabharata, or those who do not believe that Lord Krishna and Lord Ram existed, should not take part in the Mahakumbh holy bath.

Devkinandan Thakur on 'Sanatan Board'

Regarding the Sanatan Board, Devkinandan Thakur said that if there can be a Waqf Board even after the creation of a separate country, then why should there not be a Sanatan Board in this country? The Sanatan Board would ensure who can and cannot enter temples. No government official should interfere in this. The Shankaracharyas would decide the policies for the temples. The Sanatan Board would not only ensure the security of temples but also protect the interests of Hinduism.

'Dharma' Parliament to be held during Mahakumbh

A Sanatan Dharma Parliament will be held during the Kumbh Mela 2025. Regarding this, Devkinandan Thakur said that the purpose of this Parliament is not to trouble anyone. It will be conducted in a very peaceful manner. The Parliament will be held for the welfare of society.

"We will make every effort to ensure that there is no disrespect towards deities and that no derogatory words are spoken against Sanatan. Through this Dharma Parliament, we will aim to work for the welfare of the world," he added.

Devkinandan Thakur on 'religion'

Clarifying his views on religion, Devkinandan Thakur says that religion is never destroyed. Those who speak against religion are obliterated, but religion itself never perishes. He mentioned that Duryodhan, Ravan, and Kansa also acted against religion, but they too were destroyed.