Satya Sanatan Conclave: Kumbh shows 'power of Hindus', says Pandit Pawan Kaushik

Satya Sanatan Conclave: Pandit Pawan Kaushik, a well-known astrologer, attended India TV's 'Satya Sanatan Conclave 2025' and said that Kumbh is not only the largest fair in India but also the largest in the world. Pandit Pawan Kaushik is a highly esteemed and renowned astrologer. On the special occasion of Mahakumbh 2025, Pandit Kaushik spoke on various relevant issues in India TV's special programme. He discussed whether Muslims should come to Mahakumbh. He also spoke about why Muslims should have their shops at the Kumbh Mela. He also addressed the matter of why Muslims are prohibited when everything is inherent in the Mahakumbh.

He further says that the Kumbh shows the power of Hindus. Pandit Kaushik said that a wave of 'Sanatan' has emerged in the country.

He emphasised that Kumbh serves as the centre of Sanatan's power and influence. He said, "A person’s character defines their personality. We have never considered anyone an outsider. However, those who do not respect our religion, Mother Ganga, Lord Ram, or God, have no business coming to the Kumbh. People come to Kumbh to wash away their sins, but what about those who don't recognise sin as sin and don't believe in God? In Vrindavan, many costumes for Bihari Ji are made by our Muslim brothers. Muslims are our brothers; they have simply lost their way."

'Muslims should come to Kumbh only if they have faith in it'

Pandit Kaushik recalled a conversation with a Muslim individual in Vrindavan, who claimed that Allah only taught violence. He also suggested that the moon, which is linked to Lord Shiva, holds significance for Muslims, asking them to reconsider their faith in God. "The moon is my god. He is sitting on the head of Lord Shiva. If you consider the moon as your father, then Lord Shiva becomes your grandfather. Therefore, you are ours, but you have lost your way. If you have faith in God, Kumbh, then you are welcome. If you do not have faith, then it is better that you do not come," he said.

He further criticised those who seek to profit from the Kumbh without respecting its religious significance, suggesting they should continue their previous livelihoods. Pandit Kaushik further said, "We don't go to set up a shop in a madrasa or a flower shop in a mosque. If you earn your livelihood from the Kumbh, you must respect its faith, religion, and the saints and sages associated with it. If not, continue with the way you used to earn earlier. You weren't starving before the Kumbh."

'Hindus have stopped studying Sanskrit'

Pandit Kaushik expressed his thoughts, stating, "The duty of a doctor is to treat all patients, and those who have vowed to serve everyone while respecting their religion are welcome. If you lack faith, we don't want treatment from you and will seek help elsewhere. People coming from abroad, like the many foreigners I see in Vrindavan applying tilak, are welcome. When Muslim invaders attacked India, their first act was to destroy our religious scriptures. A huge library in Prayagraj was burnt to ashes. Today, there is a decline in our Hindutva, as we have forgotten to honour our language and culture. The destruction of Hinduism is partly our fault. While the religious scriptures of Muslims and Sikhs are in the language they use for recitation, our people have stopped reading Sanskrit."

Voice of saints reaching far through social media

He said, "When Muslim invaders attacked, they altered our words, and our innocent people, taught by them, began to adopt those changes. Today, social media is enabling the voice of saints to reach the people. It is not just about what saints do; for instance, when Modi Ji speaks about the Swachhata Abhiyan, it doesn't mean he will sweep the entire country himself. Through social media, saints' messages are spreading, and people are waking up. He further stated that the unrighteousness that began during the era of these invaders has grown, and now it has reached a point where divine intervention may be necessary. However, if we don't wake up now, we risk losing our culture and becoming slaves to Western values."