Satya Sanatan Conclave: Krishna Chand Shastri Thakur ji says Sanatan Dharma is most scientific

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Krishna Chand Shastri Ji Maharaj at India TV's Satya Sanatan Conclave

Famous Shrimad Bhagwat orator Krishna Chand Shastri Thakur ji attended India TV's show Satya Sanatan Conclave and called Sanatan Dharma the most scientific religion in the world during his address. He said, "Ever since the world has existed, there has been Sanatan. In reality, religion is only Sanatan."

He further added that every person born in India and in Sanatan Dharma is fortunate. Moreover, Krishna Chandra Shastri said that all the religions born in the land of India are Sanatani in a sense. In Sanatan, there is Nirgun Upasana as well as Sagun Upasana. The same principle is also seen in Jain and Buddhism, he added.

'Janeu is worn to repay three debts': Krishna Chand Thakur Ji

Speaking about Janeu's importance in Sanatan Dharma, he said that the 'Janeu' is worn to repay the debt of God, Pitra Rin, and Rishi Rin or in other words to express gratitude towards them. He said that this is why there are three threads in the sacred thread. He explained the practice of worshipping with an example that the Sun gives us energy, so one should always bow to him. Rishis gave us knowledge and our human life has become possible only because of our ancestors, he said.

Karma should be peferencial

Shastri ji said that one should give preference to karma over luck. One should earn knowledge and should learn social behaviour as preached by sages. He said that to gain knowledge, one should read the Vedas and Puranas.

To gain knowledge, one should read the Vedas and Puranas. Shastri ji said that the Vedas were not written by any man but they are the gift of Brahma himself. After the Vedas, the religious text that Shastri ji described as most sacred is the Ramayana.

Should Mahabharata be kept in house or not?

Shastri ji also busted the myth about keeping Mahabharat at home. He said that those who deny keeping Mahabharata at home are fools. Explaining the glory of Mahabharata, he said that it is written in the scriptures that all the things that are in the world are in Mahabharata and whatever is in Mahabharata is in the whole world.