Satya Sanatan Conclave: Akhada Parishad chief lauds CM Yogi for focusing on cleanliness in Maha Kumbh

Satya Sanatan Conclave: Akhada Parishad chief Ravinder Puri Maharaj attended the Staya Sanatan Conclave organised by India TV regarding Maha Kumbh. During the event, Ravinder Puri Maharaj lauded Uttar Pradesh government led by CM Yogi Adityanath for emphasising cleanliness in the grand spiritual fair in Prayagraj.

Saint can only be a good ruler: Ravinder Puri ji

He further said that a saint can only be a good person to govern. Referring to the Maha Kumbh, he said that such a fair has never happened before and will never happen again. He said that this Kumbh will also be known as the Digital Kumbh. "We are trying to give the message of universal brotherhood to the whole world through the Maha Kumbh," he said.

On the question of accurate information regarding Kumbh, Ravinder Puri Maharaj said that the correct information is available on the official website and in case of any confusion or disinformation, Mela officer can be contacted.

Meanwhile, he also mentioned the murder of a saint in Palghar, Maharashtra. He said that our aim is to establish peace in the whole world. But some people are having problems after seeing this grand Maha Kumbh. He said that a jihad has been carried out against the Sanatanis.

Sanatan Board should be formed

On the formation of the Sanatan Board, he said that talks have been held with all the saints. A meeting of all will be called in Prayagraj on January 27. Efforts will be made to form the Sanatan Board. Everyone will give their suggestions. He also said that as long as PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath are in UP, there is no threat to Sanatan Dharma.

Muslims also want to be Sanatanis

Ravinder Puri Maharaj further said that every effort was made to wipe out Sanatan Dharma. Two people left Gujarat and one by one made Sanatan great. In today's era, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have played a big role in the upliftment of Sanatan. "If PM Modi was not there, we would not have got Ram Mandir. We were intimidated. But now the fear is over. Whoever throws a brick will be hit with a stone. He said that now even Muslims want to be Sanatani," he added.