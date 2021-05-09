Sarbananada Sonowal tenders resignation, prior to election of new Assam CM

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Assam Chief Minister Sarbananada Sonowal on Sunday submitted his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananada Sonowal on Sunday submitted his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan here, officials said.

The officials said that the Governor has asked Sonowal to continue in office until a new Chief Minister is appointed.

The 59-year-old became the first Chief Minister of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led state government in 2016 after 15 years of the Congress being in power.

Sonowal, who was re-elected from the Majuli constituency in the recent-concluded assembly election, had assumed office as 14th Chief Minister of the northeastern state on May 24, 2016.

A crucial BJP legislature party meeting is currently underway at the Assam assembly to decide the state's next Chief Minister.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh, and party national Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda are attending the meeting as central observers.

