Sadhvi Pragya in Rajnath Singh-led defence ministry panel; Congress objects

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur nominated to Parliamentary panel on defence

Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha member Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has been nominated to the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence. The 21-member parliamentary consultative committee is headed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and includes the likes of Opposition leaders Farooq Abdullah and Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has raised objections over the inclusion of Sadhvi Pragya in the defence ministry panel. Hitting out at the Narendra Modi-led government, the Congress said it was an irony that such a person has been given place instead of opting for clean leaders from its flock.

"It is irony that such a person has been named in the Defence panel by the government," Congress Secretary Pranav Jha said. Such people are not given places in other parties but the BJP has brought her in, Jha added.

"Bringing such people, against whom the cases are going in court is not good for democracy. Everything is not guided by the Constitution but some decisions are taken on moral grounds too," the Congress leader said.

"The BJP had won 303 seats and they have multiple options and many of whom are clean, with no cases against them. They should have been nominated in the Defence panel," Jha added.

The Congress leader's remarks came after the government nominated Thakur in the 21-member parliamentary consultative committee of the Ministry of Defence led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The government nominated Thakur in the panel on October 31 this year.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Thakur had courted controversy with her remarks on a number of occasions. She had landed in a major controversy when she called Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, a patriot.

The BJP had issued a showcause notice to Pragya over the remarks.

Thakur had also stirred controversy by saying that then Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare had died during the 26/11 terror attack because of her "curse".

