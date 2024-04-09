Sadhguru condemns rising sexist remarks against women ahead of Lok Sabha polls, urges to 'change narrative'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Spiritual leader and founder of Isha foundation, Sadhguru has strongly condemned the rising sexist and derogatory comments towards women leaders in the political discourse ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024 and has urged everyone to 'change the narrative'.

"In the last two weeks, I am hearing the type of words that people are using for women. Somebody is talking about "rate card" and someone else is saying disgusting things about a 75-year-old lady. Someone else is talking about the parentage of over a 60-year-old politician. It doesn't matter which party you belong to, please block out these people," said Sadhguru in a video message posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) after his crucial brain surgery.

"If you don't change the narrative in this country, you cannot change anything," Sadhguru added, urging action from all stakeholders, including media houses and social media platforms.

"I'm requesting all of you, that media houses, social media influencers and whoever else you are, make sure that these people who say disgusting things about women are blocked out for good, I see two days later they're slinking back on the screens," Sadhguru said.

As India gears up for elections and public discourse intensifies, discussions have hit a new low with derogatory remarks about women being the order of the day. Sadhguru’s words highlight the urgent need to change the narrative surrounding women in India, particularly in political discourse and public spaces.