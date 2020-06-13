Sachin Pilot leaves for Delhi amid resort politics of Rajasthan

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Congress sources said Pilot received a call from Delhi and he left the hotel where all party MLAs have been camping.

Even as Congress MLAs remain under "lockup" in a private resort fearing poaching by the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections, Deputy Chief Minister and PCC chief Sachin Pilot on Saturday left for Delhi, leaving the Congress workshop midway, triggering speculation in Congress circles.

Party sources said Pilot received a call from Delhi and he left the hotel where all party MLAs have been camping.

Pilot will brief the party leadership about the latest political scenario in the state, sources added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been camping in the private resort since Friday, keeping the MLAs (including Independents) together.

The MLAs have been asked to stay in the resort till June 19, the day of Rajya Sabha voting.

For three seats vacant in Rajasthan, the Congress has fielded two candidates, K.C. Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi, while the BJP has also fielded an equal number of candidates, Rajendra Gehlot and Omkar Singh Lakhawat, making the contest interesting.

ALSO READ | Delhi govt asks all hospitals to share COVID-19 treatment charges amid high cost buzz

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage