Image Source : NIAS (OFFICIAL WEBSITE) Renowned historian Shettar dead

Renowned historian and academician Dr. S Shettar died on Friday at a private hospital here where he was undergoing treatment for respiratory problems, family sources said. He was 85. Born in Ballari district, Shettar completed his studies in Mysuru and Dharwad and did his Ph.D. from Cambridge University in England.

Considered an authority in Indian history, he taught in various universities from 1970 to 1996. Shettar was appointed director of the Institute of Indian Art History(1978-96) at Karnatak University, Dharwad, and Chairman, Indian council of historical research, New Delhi (1996-1999), family sources said.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolence and tweeted in Kannada: "Indian academic world has become poorer with the demise of Dr S Shettar.

He should have been with us for some time more to guide us." The Bengaluru chapter of the Archaeological Survey of India organised a condolence meeting here to pay tribute to Shettar.

ALSO READ | Kerala did a disastrous thing by electing Rahul Gandhi, says Historian Ramachandra Guha