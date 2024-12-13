'Indian Army would be going to all patrolling points in Depsang': Jaishankar to Manish Tewari in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV S Jaishankar replies to Manish Tewari in Lok Sabha

Amid the uproar in the winter session of the parliament, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a response to a question posed by Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on recent disengagement with China, said, "What somebody wrote as a paper is for that somebody to answer for. I can answer for the government." Earlier, the Congress MP cited a paper written by a 'senior IPS officer', which was presented to the conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of police. Tewari quoted the paper which points out that "26 out of the 65 patrolling points from Karakoram Pass to Chumar were inaccessible to Indian security forces as a consequence of Chinese transgressions."

Manish Tewari attacks government

The Congress MP attacked the government saying, "This fact was never officially controverted by the government at any level". He further asked whether the Minister could confirm to the house that after the recent disengagement, all those 26 patrolling points, which were "ostensibly inaccessible have become accessible."

Jaishankar responds on disengagment question

Replying to the question, Jaishankar said, "I gave a very detailed statement on the disengagement and recent developments in the India-China border areas. In that statement, I highlighted that the last of the disengagement agreements had taken place which pertains to Depsang and Demchok."

The minister also emphasized that the understanding between India and China will enable Indian forces to go to all the patrolling points in Depsang, adding that the forces "would be going to the eastward limit which has historically been our patrolling limit in that part."

Earlier today, Chinese troops have withdrawn from the Depsang area of Y Junction and Raki Nala of Ladakh, according to India TV sources. Stressing that the Chinese army has shifted back, the source also mentioned that the Indian army can now patrol Y junction and Raki Nala as per the terms decided in the meeting. Additionally, the report claimed that the positions that were earlier blocked by the Chinese army were dismantled and moved to their places.

