Image Source : AP/FILE India should be permanent member of UN Security Council: Russian FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday said India should be permanent member of United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Addressing the Raisina Dialogue the Russian Minister said, "We are convinced that the overriding trend of the global development is the objective process of the formation of new centres of economic might, financial power and political influence, India is obviously one them."

Hitting out at the US over the concept of the Indo-Pacific, the Russian Foreign Minister said it was initiated to disrupt the existing structure and contain China. He said that an equitable democratic order should not be influenced by use of brutal force.

Lavrov also backed India and Brazil to be permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The new Indo-Pacific concept being pushed by the US, Japan and others is an attempt to reconfigure the existing structure, he said.

When asked on his idea of a greater Eurasia, the Russian Foreign Minister said It's not that we're against philosophical terminology but it must be understandable. "We used to say Asia-Pacific region, the reason - Indian Ocean condition."

"When people say we want to develop cooperation in Asian-Pacific in form of Indo-Pacific strategies, you immediately ask - Do you include African countries? Persian Gulf? No. Do you include all those who have been know as part of Asian-Pacific region? Yes. Why do you need to call it Asian-Pacific? You know the answer, the answer is to contain China. It's not even hidden. The Indian friends are smart enough to understand this threat and not to get into it," he added.