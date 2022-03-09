Follow us on Image Source : PTI Last batch of Indian students leave eastern Ukraine, to enter neighbouring countries soon

The last batch of Indian students have left eastern Ukraine, a part most troubled during the ongoing tensions in the country, informed Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. They will be heading to western Ukraine, after which they will cross the borders and enter neighboring countries.

"They'll soon enter the neighboring countries and will be evacuated from there. Many countries floundered in evacuating citizens from Ukraine. India still evacuated its citizens through neighboring nations & people brought their pets back too. We evacuated citizens from Nepal, Pakistan & Bangladesh as well", said Goyal.

Goyal also blamed the opposition for spreading misinformation regarding evacuation of students from Ukraine under Operation Ganga. "Unfortunately, Congress & other political parties were spreading misinformation and misleading people instead of helping families of those stranded in Ukraine while PM Modi was constantly worried about Indians stuck in Ukraine", Goyal said.

On Tuesday, the MEA said that all Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy have been moved out and flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them back home, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

