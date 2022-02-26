India TV Poll: Can PM Modi play an active role in resolving Russia-Ukraine crisis?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian troops inspect the site following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv on Feb 26.

Russia-Ukraine War Latest News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during which he called for an immediate cessation of violence and expressed India's willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts. On his part, Zelenskyy said he informed Prime Minister Modi of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression.

Earlier in the day, the Russian embassy in New Delhi said it highly appreciates what it said was India's "independent and balanced" position at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), where the voting took place. India had abstained from voting in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over Russia's ongoing ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.

A day earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone call with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar just hours before the crucial vote at UNSC to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also spoke to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Friday and sought India’s support at UNSC.

India is closely monitoring the situation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On February 24, President Putin had briefed PM Modi about the recent developments regarding Ukraine in a telephonic conversation. PM Modi appealed to president Putin for an "immediate cessation of violence" and stressed that India attached the highest importance to the safe exit of its citizens from Ukraine.

Clearly, India seems to be playing a bigger role in dealing with this great power conflict between Russia and the West.

