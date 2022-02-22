'Don't wait, return home': Indian Embassy tells students in Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : AP Demonstrators holding a huge Ukrainian flag march along the street in Odessa, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

As warnings of war in Ukraine grow louder with Russia recognising the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, the Embassy of India in Ukraine has asked Indian students to return home in the interest of their safety.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Embassy said that officials are receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by universities. It advised students to return home rather than wait for confirmation of online classes by universities.

“The Embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by Medical Universities. In this regard, as informed earlier, the Embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining the education process for Indian students. Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for official confirmation from universities,” the Embassy said in a statement.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv had earlier also issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to leave the country. There are many students enrolled in Ukraine’s colleges and other academic institutions.

According to TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador, there are more than 20,000 Indian students and nationals in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. "The well-being of Indians is of priority to us," he said at an emergency UNSC meeting on the situation in Ukraine on Monday night.

The Embassy in a separate tweet informed that four flights from Kyiv to Delhi will operate till March 6 in order to evacuate Indian nationals in view of the continued high level of tensions in Ukraine.

Besides, a special ferry flight of Air India is on its way to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, to bring back Indians amid fears of a war with Russia, news agency ANI reported. It said that the Dreamliner B-787 aircraft left for Ukraine in the morning for the special operation with a capacity of over 200 seats. The special flight from Ukraine will land in Delhi tonight.

Air India had earlier announced that it will be operating three flights to Kyiv on February 22, 23 and 26 to fly out Indians from Ukraine. According to the airline, booking is open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents.

The tensions between Russia and the NATO countries escalated further after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised the independence of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic. At a UN Security Council meeting following the Russian decision, India voiced concern over the escalating tension along the Russia-Ukraine border and called for de-escalation of the situation and resolution of the crisis through diplomatic dialogue.

