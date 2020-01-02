Image Source : PTI RSS to hold 'informal' talks on situation in country in Indore

Amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior leaders of the organisation would be holding "informal talks" on the situation in the country between January 5 and 7. A five-day conclave of RSS leaders began here on Thursday.

It is significant as the country has been roiled by protests against the amended act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the last few weeks. A release issued by the local unit of the RSS said that national functionaries of the organisation will hold "informal talks over the conditions prevailing in the country", without specifying which issues will be discussed.

Around 30 senior RSS leaders, including general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, will take part in the deliberations, sources said.

Bhagwat arrived here on Thursday. Apart from conducting a review of its activities, the participants would discuss the Sangh's strategy for the new year during the meetings, sources added.