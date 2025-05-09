RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hails govt, armed forces for 'Operation Sindoor' against Pak-sponsored terrorists Bhagwat emphasised that this bold action has not only brought justice to the aggrieved families but also significantly uplifted the self-respect and morale of the entire nation. Notably, India carried out the Opeartion Sindoor against Pakistan's terror camps on May 7.

New Delhi:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday issued a statement, hailing the central government and the armed forces for decisive action “Operation Sindoor”, taken against Pak-sponsored terrorists and their supporting ecosystem following the cowardly attack on unarmed tourists at Pahalgam. This action to serve justice to aggrieved families and entire country in the brutal massacre of Hindu tourists has enhanced self-respect and morale of the whole country, the statement read.

"We totally agree that military action being taken against terrorists, their infrastructure and support systems in Pakistan is necessary and inevitable for the security of the country. In this hour of national crisis, the entire country stands with the government and armed forces in spirit and action," the RSS chief said. "We condemn the attacks being carried out by the Pakistani army on religious places and civilian settlement areas on the border of Bharat and express heartfelt condolences to the families of victims in these savage, inhuman attacks," he added.

Bhagwat emphasised that this bold action has not only brought justice to the aggrieved families but also significantly uplifted the self-respect and morale of the entire nation. "This decisive response sends a clear message that such barbaric acts will not go unanswered," the statement read. Amid these testing times, the RSS chief appealed to every citizen to strictly follow all instructions issued by the government and local administration.

Bhagwat stressed the importance of civic vigilance and unity, urging people to remain alert and thwart any conspiracy by anti-national elements attempting to disturb social harmony. The statement concluded with a call for collective patriotism, urging citizens to extend full support to the army and civil authorities wherever needed. Bhagwat underscored that national unity and security are shared responsibilities that must be upheld by every Indian with courage and commitment.

Operation Sindoor

It should be noted here that Operation Sindoor, executed between 1:05 am and 1:30 am on Wednesday, involved a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeting key facilities like the JeM and LeT bases in Pakistan as well as PoK. India's military action came days after the Pahalgam terror attack which had claimed the lives on 26 innocent people on April 22. This was termed as one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar acknowledged that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack.

