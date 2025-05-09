Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh to chair meeting with CDS, chiefs of armed forces today amid rising tensions Operation Sindoor: India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones.

New Delhi:

In view of the rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to convene a high-level meeting today (May 9) with the Chief of Defence Staff and the heads of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The emergency meeting has reportedly been called to evaluate the prevailing security situation and decide on the future strategy.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after terrorists killed 26 people, mostly civilians, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. In a powerful retaliation to the Pahalgam massacre, Indian armed forces on May 7 carried out missile strikes on the terror targets, including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group, under Operation Sindoor.

India thwarted Pakistan's attempts to strike military sites

India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider military conflict.

Sirens and numerous explosions were reported in Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla and Kupwara and several other places as the Indian military carried out a massive night aerial vigil along the border with Pakistan.

After the Indian military foiled the Pakistani attempts, the defence ministry said India remains "fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people". "Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir today," a defence ministry spokesperson said.

"The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established standard operating procedures (SOPs)," he said.

"No casualties or material losses were reported," the official added as the second day of the confrontation between the two militaries further escalated the already tense situation.

India shoots down Pakistan's JF-17 fighter jet

India shot down Pakistan Air Force's JF-17 fighter jet. Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan made attempts to launch attacks inside India, which were foiled by India's defence systems. According to reports, Pakistan has lost two other fighter jets as it attempted to intrude into India's airspace, including one JF-17 and an F-16.

Indian security forces have also captured a Pakistani pilot in Rajasthan's Lathi area after his JF-17 fighter jet was shot down near the border, India TV sources have confirmed. The wreckage of the aircraft was found near Jaisalmer, and a search operation is underway for any additional crew members or debris. Search is underway for another pilot of the Pakistan Army, sources said.

According to defence officials, the JF-17, which crossed into Indian airspace, was intercepted and brought down by Indian air defence systems on Thursday. The incident comes amid heightened border tensions following multiple drone intrusions and missile launches by Pakistan over the past few days.

