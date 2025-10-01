Live RSS centenary celebrations event: PM Modi to release postage stamp, coin in Delhi RSS centenary celebrations event LIVE: RSS was founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar as a volunteer-driven organisation, created with the objective of promoting cultural consciousness, instilling discipline, and encouraging a spirit of service and social responsibility among citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the Chief Guest on October 1 (Wednesday) at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, at 10:30 am. On this occasion, he will release a specially designed commemorative coin and postage stamp dedicated to the RSS’s contributions to the nation. Earlier, while delivering his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi described the RSS’s 100-year journey as “amazing, unprecedented, and inspiring.” He noted that this year’s Vijayadashami holds special significance, as it marks the centenary of the organisation, founded in 1925 by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur. Modi recalled that the Sangh was established at a time when India faced an identity crisis under colonial rule, with citizens suffering a loss of self-confidence and self-respect. He emphasised that Hedgewar, and later MS Golwalkar (“Guruji”), carried forward the mission of national service and cultural renaissance. Highlighting the organisation’s philosophy, Modi underlined its guiding principle of “nation first.” He acknowledged the RSS’s active participation in relief work during natural disasters and praised its role in strengthening social cohesion. The movement, he said, has worked towards shaping discipline, patriotism, courage, and all-round development, or Sarvangeena Unnati, for India.