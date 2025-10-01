Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the Chief Guest on October 1 (Wednesday) at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, at 10:30 am. On this occasion, he will release a specially designed commemorative coin and postage stamp dedicated to the RSS’s contributions to the nation. Earlier, while delivering his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi described the RSS’s 100-year journey as “amazing, unprecedented, and inspiring.” He noted that this year’s Vijayadashami holds special significance, as it marks the centenary of the organisation, founded in 1925 by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur. Modi recalled that the Sangh was established at a time when India faced an identity crisis under colonial rule, with citizens suffering a loss of self-confidence and self-respect. He emphasised that Hedgewar, and later MS Golwalkar (“Guruji”), carried forward the mission of national service and cultural renaissance. Highlighting the organisation’s philosophy, Modi underlined its guiding principle of “nation first.” He acknowledged the RSS’s active participation in relief work during natural disasters and praised its role in strengthening social cohesion. The movement, he said, has worked towards shaping discipline, patriotism, courage, and all-round development, or Sarvangeena Unnati, for India.
10:14 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2025
PM Modi to unveil specially crafted commemorative postage stamps, coins in Delhi
10:11 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2025
PM Modi to join RSS centenary celebrations on Vijayadashami
9:58 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2025
Honouring a century of service by RSS
The centenary celebrations not only highlight a century of the Sangh’s organisational work but also recognise its continued influence on India’s cultural and social landscape. With its focus on building national character and unity, the RSS remains a key player in grassroots mobilisation and community initiatives across the country.
9:52 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2025
Historical and social contributions by RSS
Since its inception, the RSS has grown into one of the world’s largest volunteer-based organisations. Its activities extend across education, health, social welfare, and rural development. Through its affiliated bodies, the Sangh has been instrumental in youth empowerment, women’s participation, and farmers’ welfare, while also responding promptly to calamities like floods, earthquakes, and cyclones.
9:47 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2025
RSS’s role and ideals | Here are details
9:38 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2025
PM Modi’s praises for RSS
9:29 AM (IST)Oct 01, 2025
PM Modi to participate in RSS centenary celebrations today
