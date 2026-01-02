Robert Vadra updates Raihan, Aviva's post-engagement photo on Instagram: 'Heartfelt blessings to them' Raihan Vadra also announced his engagement to Aviva Baig by sharing the news through photographs from their intimate ceremony, which was attended by close family members.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra on Friday updated Raihan and Aviva's post-engagement photo on Instagram and showered heartfelt blessings on them. Taking to social media, he said may they walk this journey hand in hand, growing and thriving together. “My son comes of age and finds his life partner. My heartfelt blessings to them for a life filled with happiness, unwavering togetherness, love, and strength. May they walk this journey hand in hand, growing and thriving together,” he said.

In the meantime, Raihan Vadra also announced his engagement to Aviva Baig by sharing the news through photographs from their intimate ceremony, which was attended by close family members.

The engagement took place at a private gathering in Ranthambore and the first photograph shared shows Raihan and Aviva standing together during the evening celebration, dressed in traditional Indian attire. While Raihan wore a dark sherwani, Aviva chose an embellished sari.

Reports suggest that Raihan, 25, proposed to Aviva last week in the presence of both families, and she accepted the proposal. It should be noted that the couple has been in a relationship for around seven years. The wedding is expected to take place in the coming months.

Who Is Raihan Vadra?

Raihan Vadra undertooks his studies at The Doon School in Dehradun, the same institution attended by his grandfather, Rajiv Gandhi and uncle Rahul Gandhi. He then pursued higher education at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London.

A visual artist by profession, Raihan also works in photography, including wildlife, street and commercial projects. Most of work has been featured through APRE Art House, a contemporary art gallery based in Mumbai.

Who Is Aviva Baig?

Aviva Baig is based in Delhi and her father, Imran Baig, is a businessman, while her mother, Nandita Baig, is an interior designer. Aviva pursued her at Modern School in Delhi before completing her higher education in Media Communication and Journalism at OP Jindal Global University. Apart from this, she is also an interior designer, photographer and producer.