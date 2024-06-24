Robert Vadra: 'Rahul Gandhi will challenge BJP on every issue as he understands responsibility of Opposition'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

Praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, businessman Robert Vadra said that his brother-in-law understands the responsibility of being the leader of the opposition and asserted that he will challenge the BJP on every issue.

Robert Vadra said, "I know Rahul Gandhi very well, almost like my brother... I know that he puts his heart, mind and soul into whatever he does. And I think he understands the responsibility of being the leader of the opposition. As the leader of the opposition, he will challenge the BJP on every plan that they have..."

On PM Modi's Emergency comments

"...It's the first day of Parliament, it should start on a positive note. And to bring out a negative thing like Emergency or being obsessed with the Gandhi family, Indira ji and Nehru ji, I thought the Prime Minister would overcome all this. I think he has to think of it as a brighter day rather than a dark day. I think it's sad that the Prime Minister has got a thought process of a dark vision for India. We should talk about positive things, progressive things for the country."

On Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad poll debut

"...Rahul got a lot of love from the people of Wayanad and he also gave love. It is a matter of great happiness that Priyanka will contest from there and if she wins and becomes an MP from Wayanad, then whatever thoughts and plans Rahul had for Wayanad, she will fulfill them...I am hopeful that the people of Wayanad will make Priyanka win with a huge majority and then she will be in the Parliament."