RG Kar rape-murder case: SC junks plea for fresh CBI probe, asks victim's parents to approach Calcutta HC The case pertains the horrific rape and killing of a 32-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which took place in August last year. The fresh plea by the grieving parents sought further judicial intervention in the high-profile case.

RG Kar rape-murder case: In a fresh development in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, the Supreme Court on Monday disposed of the petition filed by the victim's parents seeking a fresh investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case, which has stirred public outrage, pertains to the tragic rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor within the premises of the Kolkata-based medical institution.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna observed that the petitioners, the victim’s parents, are at liberty to pursue their plea before the Calcutta High Court instead. The court refrained from issuing any directive for a fresh CBI probe at this stage, redirecting the legal course back to the state judiciary for further consideration. Senior Advocate Karuna Nundi represented the victim's family. Appearing on behalf of the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta presented the agency's stand.

Rallies in Kolkata seeking justice for victim

Earlier this month, two rallies were held in Kolkata, demanding justice for the victim. The rallies, organised by a section of the civil society to mark seven months of the heinous crime, also condemned the injury suffered by a student on the Jadavpur University campus after being allegedly hit by the vehicle of Education Minister Bratya Basu during a protest on March 1.

Both the rallies converged at Rabindra Sadan after starting from Hazra Crossing and Esplanade. The participants in the rallies demanded that all those involved in the rape and murder of the post-graduate trainee doctor be brought to book by the CBI, which is investigating the crime on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Former civic volunteer Sanjay Roy has been sentenced to imprisonment till the end of his natural life by the Sealdah sessions court here after finding him guilty of the gruesome rape and murder of the doctor. However, the central agency is continuing its investigation into the matter. The parents of the victim have claimed that there were others involved in the crime and demanded that all of those who may be directly or indirectly involved be brought to book.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

It is pertinent to mention here that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9, 2024. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.