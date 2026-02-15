CM Revanth Reddy hails 85-90 per cent victory as public mandate in Telangana civic elections

Hyderabad:

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy celebrated a resounding triumph for the Congress party in the urban local body elections held on February 11, announcing that his government captured 85 to 90 per cent of municipalities and corporations. Speaking at the Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj Jayanthi celebrations, Reddy framed the results as a strong endorsement of his administration's first two years in power. Out of 2,582 wards across 116 municipalities, Congress secured over 1,300, dwarfing rivals like BRS with around 700 and BJP with about 275. Elections for mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons are set for February 16, signalling further consolidation of Congress dominance in the state's urban governance.

Crediting hard work and public trust

Reddy attributed the sweeping success to relentless efforts, noting he had predicted at least 80 per cent of seats despite some projects still underway. "The municipal polls served as an acid test for my government's performance, and the people have validated our work," he declared, emphasising no lapses in commitment. In a pointed critique of the opposition BRS, which he accused of failing to learn from its Assembly election defeat, Reddy highlighted how voters rejected their past rule. He positioned himself not as a ruler but as a dedicated public servant, vowing to serve actively for the next 20 years while instructing officials to build bituminous roads linking all tandas statewide.

Honouring Sant Sevalal and tribal legacy

Amid the festivities, Reddy announced ambitious plans to erect a massive statue of Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj in the Nallamala forest, ensuring all constructions adhere strictly to tribal traditions for authenticity. He praised the saint as a beacon of peace and humanity, guiding 15 crore Lambadas nationwide, and underscored the Lambada community's pivotal role in the Telangana movement. Declaring it the government's duty to commemorate Sevalal Jayanti grandly, Reddy promised an even more spectacular event next year, blending political victory with cultural reverence to strengthen ties with key voter bases.