Return of PoK only thing to be discussed, don't want anyone to mediate: PM Modi told Vance The Prime Minister also made it clear that India doesn't want any kind of mediation on this topic.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the discussion about a de-escalation agreement with Pakistan, told US Vice President JD Vance that the only matter that is left to be discussed with the neighbouring country is the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), sources said on Sunday. According to sources, PM Modi categorically said that the talks will be held only when Pakistan will talk about handling over terrorists.

"We have a very clear position on Kashmir, there is only one matter left- the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). There is nothing else to talk. If they talk about handing over terrorists, we can talk. I don't have any intention of any other topic," Modi reportedly told Vance.

The Prime Minister also made it clear that India doesn't want any kind of mediation on this topic.

"We don't want anyone to mediate. We don't need anyone to mediate," he reportedly said.

In a direct reference to the escalating tensions, sources further reported that on the same night of Pakistan’s attacks, India retaliated by striking 26 sites across Pakistan. This marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, with India demonstrating its resolve to protect its sovereignty.

PM Modi’s statement comes amid a period of heightened military activity and rising tensions between India and Pakistan, with both countries closely monitoring each other’s military movements. The Prime Minister's clear message to the international community and Pakistan is that India will not tolerate cross-border attacks, and any such actions will be met with overwhelming force.

This development signals that India’s approach to handling cross-border terrorism and provocations has shifted to a more proactive and decisive strategy, with no room for compromise on its national security.

'We are in new normal...': PM Modi

PM Modi underscored that Operation Sindoor is not over, adding, "We are in the new normal, the world has to accept this. Pakistan has to accept this, it cannot be business as usual."

On Saturday, a request from the DGMO Pakistan came at 1 PM in the afternoon for talks. Since the Indian DGMO was busy in a meeting, he could not talk then. The actual talk took place at 3:35 PM. Sources say that whatever happened on the terms of stopping firing was between the DGMOs.