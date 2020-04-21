Image Source : AP Residential proof mandatory for people going out to busy essential items

People who are stepping out to buy essential items will have to carry their residential proof, according to the guideline issued by Telangana Police. The move has been made to ensure that people do not roam beyond three kilometres of their houses. While addressing a press conference, M Mahendar, who is the DGP of Telangana Police said: "Telangana government has extended the lockdown till May 7. For strictly implementing the lockdown meeting was held in DGP office in which senior officials have participated."

"People from now should carry their residential proofs which will be checked by the police to ensure that no one is roaming beyond three kilometres radius to purchase essential needs. People who want to go to hospitals should go to nearest hospitals and those who want to go to super specialty hospitals will be exempted," he added.

Reddy also said that they have requested the state government to issue six different colour passes so that police can identify that government officials are going for their duties.

Over 1,21,000 vehicles have been seized throughout the state till now under lockdown effectively then there is chances that no new virus cases will be reported.

According to the Health Ministry, the state has reported 872 cases of coronavirus so far.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage