Farmers to go ahead with tractor march on Republic Day, claims permission from Delhi Police

Image Source : PTI Farmers take out a tractor march as part of the preparations for their planned tractor parade in the national capital on Republic day, during a protest against the new farm laws, in Patiala.

The Delhi Police on Saturday gave permission to farmers camping at Delhi borders in protest against new farm laws, to hold their tractor march on Republic Day. Farmers have been for long saying that they will take out a tractor march to mark their agitation against the three new reforms in the agriculture sector.

"Farmers will take out 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on January 26. Barricades will be opened and we will enter Delhi. We (farmers and Delhi Police) have reached an agreement on the route, final details are to be worked out tonight," Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India said.

"I want to appeal to the farmers participating in the parade to maintain discipline and follow the instruction issued by the Committee," said Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Bharatiya Kisan Union.

"We will take out a historical and peaceful parade and it will have no effect on the Republic Day parade or the security arrangements," Yogendra Yadav added.

ALSO READ | Opinion | Why ‘some forces’ do not want the farmers to return home

On Friday, in the meeting between Delhi Police and farmers, a roadmap was put forth by the police to which the farmers said they will deliberate over it and respond to it.

The Delhi Police, however, wanted farmers to take out their tractor rally outside Delhi, though the farmer organisations were adamant on their demand to hold their parade on the Outer Ring Road.

ALSO READ | Farmer unions hold meet to reconsider govt proposal to put farm laws on hold

Latest India News