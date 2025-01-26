R-Day celebration: BSF jawans display thrilling customary performances at Attari-Wagah border | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel at Attari Border, Amritsar

A special Republic Day celebration took place at Punjab's Attari-Wagah border to mark India's 76th R-Day. The personnel of India's first line of defence - the Border Security Force (BSF) performed the beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border.

Meanwhile, the border guarding forces of India and Pakistan exchange sweets and wishes on various religious festivals such as Eid and Diwali, and also on their respective Republic Days and Independence Days.

The Attari border front, also called the joint check post or JCP, is located about 26 kms from Amritsar city and hundreds of domestic visitors, foreign tourists and locals go every day to watch the daily flag lowering and retreat ceremony conducted in a synchronised fashion by smartly-dressed BSF personnel along with their counterparts Pakistan Rangers, on their side known as Wagah. There is a seating arrangement for almost 25,000 people who go there to witness thrilling customary performances by the jawans.

While the Attari stadia can hold about 25,000 people daily, the rush of visitors on weekends and days of national festivals like Independence Day and Republic Day swells up to as much as 40,000 persons.

India and Pakistan have been traditionally hosting the evening flag-lowering ceremonies at the Attari-Wagah border since 1959 and the event is attended by a huge number of people from both countries on their respective sides. The ceremony lasts between 60-120 minutes.

The BSF conducts the synchronised ceremony in coordination with their counterparts Pakistan Rangers and it involves the lowering of the flags of the two countries along with foot-stomping manoeuvres of the troops with patriotic songs playing in the background on either side.

(With agencies inputs)