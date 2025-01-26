Republic Day 2025: Google celebrates India's diverse culture with wildlife themed doodle

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/GOOGLE.COM Republic Day 2025 Google doodle

As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day today, Google also marks the celebration by highlighting India's rich and diverse culture through Doodle. Republic Day 2025 Google doodle shows a snow leopard, tiger, crocodile, and a few other animals and birds representing different regions of India and its diversity. All creatures are wearing Indian attires from different regions and are holding musical instruments. Pune-based guest artist Rohan Dahotre illustrated this Doodle.

Republic Day marks a great significance in the history of India as on 26th January, 1950, the nation officially adopted its Constitution. Every Indian across the globe celebrates India's democratic journey today.

Republic Day 2025 Google Doodle

Google Doodle showcases a snow leopard wearing a traditional dress of the Ladakh region. Next to it, a tiger, standing on two feet is portrayed holding a musical instrument. Doodle also shows the National bird of India- a peacock in flight and an antelope in traditional attire walking with a ceremonial staff in hand.

Rohan Dahotre explained the inspiration behind this Doodle on doodles.google website and said, "My illustration also draws inspiration from the diverse wildlife of my nation. India boasts incredible biodiversity, from the cold, snowy regions of the Himalayas in the north to the lush rainforests of the Western Ghats in the south, where new species are still being discovered at this moment. The country's varied habitats include deserts, wetlands, grasslands, lakes, and seas, each home to unique flora and fauna. My aim was not only to highlight India's regions, cultures, and geographical richness."

Republic Day 2025 Parade

One of the key highlights of the Republic Day is parade held in the National capital. India showcases its military might and vibrant cultural heritage on the Kartavya Path, marking the celebration of 75 years as a Republic.

Sixteen tableaux from different states and Union Territories, and 15 from central ministries, departments and organisations will roll down the ceremonial boulevard as part of the celebrations. The Madhya Pradesh tableau will depict the Project Cheetah and the Kuno National Park.