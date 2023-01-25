Republic Day 2023: Delhi witnesses multi-layer security cover ahead of January 26 celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Indian Armys tanks on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Republic Day 2023 : A multi-layer security cover has been put in place ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident, officials said on Wednesday (January 25).

Police have stepped up anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling.

Know more about national capital's safety cover :

Around 6,000 security personnel will be deployed and a total of 24 help desks will be set up in the New Delhi district for those who will attend the celebrations, the officials said. Anti-sabotage checks are being conducted in markets, high footfall areas and other prominent places by the Bomb Disposal Team along with dog squads, police said. A senior police officer said that for the last two to three months, verifications drive was being carried out in hotels, dharamshalas, guest houses, cinema halls, parking lots and bus terminals. Besides, briefing of police staff as well as paramilitary personnel about the security is being done on regular basis. Day and night patrolling has been intensified, while audio and visual messages through public announcement systems are being played in high footfall areas like market places, police said. CCTV cameras are also installed in vital areas with some of them having facial recognition facility, they said, adding that area dominance and police visibility enhanced in the city by regular group foot patrolling and intensive checking at pickets. Police are also checking hotels and lodges as well as sensitising the staff there to inform police immediately about any suspicious person or activity, they said. Around 60,000 to 65,000 people are expected to take part in Republic Day celebrations, police said. This year, entry would be based on QR code given on the pass. No person without a valid pass or ticket would be allowed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said. More than 150 CCTV cameras have been placed and some of them also have facial recognition system, the DCP said. Police said an NSG and DRDO's anti-drone team will also be deputed. Security personnel will be deployed on high-rise building in central Delhi and establishments will be sealed on January 25 like every year after anti-sabotage checks, they said, adding that the security personnel are equipped to deal with any kind of threats. All assistant commissioners of police (ACP) and station house officers (SHOs) have been holding meetings with members of the various resident welfare associations and market associations and briefing them about security measures for the Republic Day, the officials said. The Delhi Police has also been creating awareness on social media and asking people to alert them about any suspicious person, activity or article, they said. Tenant and servant verifications are also being done, police said, adding that surprise checks are being conducted at hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas. The Delhi Police has also prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size-powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft over the jurisdiction of Delhi till February 15.

Some other safety measures:

Several districts have also conducted mock drills to check their preparedness for anti-terror measures, police said.

According to the officials, anti-terror measures have been intensified in coordination with other security agencies since Delhi has always been a target for terrorists or anti-social elements.

This year, extra pickets have been deployed on bordering areas to ensure mischievous elements do not gain entry into the national capital, the officials said.

Besides the internal meetings of the Delhi Police, inter-state coordination meetings were held to ensure there are no lapse of security, they said, adding that checking have been intensified at malls, markets, railway and metro stations and bus terminals.

