Republic Day 2023: Traffic advisory in place, DON'T take these routes on Thursday

Republic Day traffic advisory: On the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday, many roads have been closed in Delhi, while many routes have been diverted. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding the same. Apart from this, special arrangements have also been made by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on this occasion. The Delhi Police has also appealed to the public to inform if any person sees anything suspicious, it must be reported to the nearest police station.

Routes to remain closed

According to the advisory, the Republic Day parade will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards Red Fort. The parade will pass through Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Subhash Chandra Bose Golchakkar, Tilak Marg and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and Red Fort. Due to this, it was said in the advisory that from 6 pm on Wednesday, January 25, till the parade is over on January 26, no traffic will be allowed on the Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. There will be no cross-traffic on Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road and Daktipath from 10 pm on Wednesday till the parade ends on January 26.

The "C"-Hexagon-India Gate will remain closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Thursday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg. No traffic will be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg from both directions from 10.30 am on Thursday. It has been said in the advisory that cross-traffic will be allowed only on the basis of the movement of the parade.

Routes diverted

According to the advisory, traffic will be diverted from Delhi Gate, Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Chatta Rail Chowk, Shanti Van, T-Point Subhash Marg and GPO (Kashmiri Gate). At the same time, traffic restrictions or regulations or diversions will be imposed on Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Lothian Road (from GPO to Chatta Rail Chowk), Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg (from Hanuman Mandir to Chatta Rail Chowk).

Alternative route

The advisory states that to reach Mandir Marg, commuters can take Madrasa, Lodhi Road T-Point to Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan Vande Mataram Marg, Shankar Road.

Passengers going from South Delhi to New Delhi Railway Station can take Dhaula Kuan, Vande Mataram Marg, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place Outer Circle, Chelmsford Road towards Paharganj or Minto Road towards Ajmeri Gate and Bhavabhuti Marg.

From East Delhi, take Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge, Rani Jhansi Flyover, Jhandewalan Roundabout, DB Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station.

People can take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Raj Ghat, Chowk Yamuna Bazar, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chatta Rail and Kauria Bridge to reach Old Delhi Railway Station from South Delhi.

Metro timings

Metro service will be available for commuters at all Metro stations during the Republic Day parade on Thursday. However, boarding or de-boarding at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will be allowed only for invitees or ticket holders from 5 am to 2 pm. DMRC has told that from 6 am on January 25 to 2 pm on January 26, parking at metro stations will remain closed due to security arrangements on Republic Day. On the occasion of Republic Day, DMRC is also giving gifts to those people who will go on duty to be a part of Republic Day. Those who go on duty on January 26 to be a part of the celebrations and have a ticket for the Republic Day event, will get a free ride on the metro.

