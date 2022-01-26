R-Day 2022: Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi bid adieu to Virat, elite horse of President's Bodyguard | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi bid adieu to Virat, elite horse of President's Bodyguard

On the 73rd Republic Day today, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi bid farewell to Virat, the elite horse of Prez's bodyguard. As the President was escorted back to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday after the culmination of Republic Day celebrations on Rajpath, in attendance was Virat, who was retiring after 13 years of service.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also joined PM Modi and the President as they bid farewell to Virat, who had participated in its last Republic Day parade at Rajpath in the national capital.

Virat was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation earlier this year on the occasion of Army Day and is the first horse to receive the commendation card for exceptional service and abilities.

Virat was the first horse of President's Bodyguard being conferred with this award exclusively for his role as "charger". Virat arrived in 2003 aged three from Remount Training School and Depot, Hempur. His elegance, grace and natural beauty coupled with sublime nature made him everyone's favourite.

On several occasions in the past, Virat, as Commandants Charger, has been escorting the President for Republic Day parades as well as receiving the visiting Heads of States during ceremonial receptions at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the last 13 years.

The PBG announced the retirement of Virat after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade and said the horse shall continue to adorn the stables of PBG till he breathes his last.

