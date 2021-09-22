Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui arrested by UP ATS in country's largest religious conversion syndicate

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui arrested by UP ATS

The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, in connection with the country's largest religious conversion syndicate busted by the squad. According to police, he heads Jamia Imam Waliullah trust that funds several madrassas for which he received huge foreign funding.

Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that investigation shows Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui's trust received Rs 3 crores in foreign funding including Rs 1.5 from Bahrain. Six teams of ATS have been formed to investigate this case.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS had in June busted a religious conversion syndicate. According to police, poor families, unemployed youth, and handicapped people, especially those who were hearing and speech impaired, children were being forced to change their religion.

READ MORE: Two arrested by UP ATS for converting deaf and dumb children, received funds from ISI

Latest India News