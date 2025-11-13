Red Fort blast: Building 17 of Al-Falah University was site of conspiracy to carry out bombings in Delhi, UP Red Fort blast: Room No 13 belonged to Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Gai of Pulwama, where he held meetings with other terrorist doctors. The transfer of chemicals from the university lab to Muzaffar Ahmed Gai's room was decided in this room.

New Delhi:

Latest updates with relation to Red Fort blast emerged on Thursday that the building 17 of Al-Falah University was a meeting point for terrorists. Sources told India TV that the room no 13 of Building 17 was the site of a conspiracy to carry out bombings at several locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Room No 13 belonged to Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Gai of Pulwama

Room No 13 belonged to Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Gai of Pulwama, where he held meetings with other terrorist doctors. The transfer of chemicals from the university lab to Muzaffar Ahmed Gai's room was decided in this room. However, police seized this room and recovered various devices and pen drives.

Two faculty members on this campus – Dr Umar Un Nabi and Shaheen Shahid – arrested in Kanpur, arranged for chemicals from the college lab and transported them to Dhauj and Taga villages in Faridabad.

Forensic team recovers chemicals from room no 13

In this matter, the forensic team recovered some chemicals and digital data from Room 13 of Building 17 and the lab. It is suspected that explosives were prepared by mixing these chemicals with small quantities of ammonium nitrate and oxide.

Al-Falah University distances itself from terror-linked doctors

Amid these developments, Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad on Wednesday said it has only a professional association with the two of its doctors arrested in connection with the incident and is anguished by the unfortunate developments.

While distancing itself from the terror-linked doctors, the University in a statement asserted that it is a responsible institution and stands in solidarity with the nation.

"We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events," a statement issued by University Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Bhupinder Kaur Anand said.

"We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the investigating agencies. We wish to make it clear that the University has no connection with the said persons apart from them being working in their official capacities with the University," she said.

Dr Muzammil, Dr Shaheen of Al-Falah University arrested

Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both connected to Al-Falah University, were arrested in connection with the Delhi blast on Monday that left 12 people dead.

Dr Ganaie, who was arrested on October 30, was a teacher at the Al-Falah University. Notably, 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material were recovered from two rented rooms of the doctor here. The rooms were not part of the university complex and were rented outside.

The University also voiced concern over "certain online platforms circulating baseless and misleading stories with the clear intent of maligning the reputation and goodwill of the University".

"We strongly condemn and categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations," it said. "It is hereby clarified that no such chemical or material, as is being alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the University premises. The University laboratories are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorised courses. Every laboratory activity is carried out in strict adherence to established safety protocols, statutory norms, and ethical standards mandated by the regulatory authorities," it said.

Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the car bearing Haryana registration that exploded in Delhi on Monday evening, was also connected to Al Falah.

Also Read:

Delhi blast: DNA confirms Dr Umar was driving i20 car that exploded near Red Fort, say sources