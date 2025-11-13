Red Fort blast: Agencies hunt for missing third car Maruti Brezza linked to suspects of Delhi explosion Red Fort blast: While a Hyundai i20 exploded near Red Fort on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring 30 others, investigators later traced a second vehicle -- a red Ford EcoSport -- to Faridabad. However, a third car, suspected to be a Maruti Brezza, remains untraced.

New Delhi:

Multiple security agencies are hunting for a third car Maruti Brezza believed to be linked to the Red Fort blast case. While a white Hyundai i20 exploded near Red Fort on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring 30 others, investigators later traced a second vehicle -- a red Ford EcoSport -- to Faridabad. However, a third car, suspected to be a Maruti Brezza, remains untraced.

Searches are being carried out in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states to locate the Maruti Brezza, police said.

In the meantime, the death toll in the blast near Red Fort went up to 13 after another injured person succumbed to his injuries at the LNJP Hospital here, an official said. The deceased has been identified as Bilal, he said.

According to Delhi Police, information about Bilal's death was received from the hospital early on Thursday morning. The post-mortem will be conducted later in the day, officials said.

With Bilal's death, the total number of fatalities in the high-intensity explosion on Monday evening has climbed to 13, while several others remain under treatment.