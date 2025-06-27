Rath Yatra 2025 begins in Puri amid sea of devotees, top-tier security and divine fervour | Videos The annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath began in Puri on Friday, drawing lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad. The temple town has been placed under an extensive security grid with over 10,000 personnel deployed and more than 275 AI-enabled CCTV cameras installed across key areas.

The annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath began in Puri on Friday, drawing lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad. The coastal pilgrim town has been turned into a high-security zone with an elaborate deployment of forces, AI-enabled surveillance, and real-time monitoring. As the grand chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra prepare to roll out for the Gundicha Temple later today, the district administration said all preparations were in place for the massive event. Chariot pulling is scheduled to begin at 4 pm after the completion of all rituals inside the temple.

Puri on high alert, massive security in place: Top points

To manage the enormous footfall and ensure smooth conduct of the event, the Odisha Police have deployed around 10,000 personnel, including eight companies of Central Armed Police Forces. National Security Guard (NSG) snipers have taken rooftop positions along the Grand Road, and marine security is being handled by the Coast Guard and Indian Navy. For the first time, an Integrated Command and Control Centre has been set up in Puri to oversee security operations. Odisha Director General of Police Y B Khurania said over 275 AI-enabled CCTV cameras have been installed across the town and on routes to Konark for real-time monitoring. Police drones, bomb squads, anti-sabotage teams, dog squads, and marine police are also part of the extensive arrangement. Given the weather alerts, the India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms and gusty winds in several districts, including Puri, and advised devotees to exercise caution.

CM Majhi extends warm welcome to devotees

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended greetings to devotees and urged them to participate with devotion. “Join the Rath Yatra with faith and devotion, witness the divine glimpse of Mahaprabhu atop the chariot, and receive His blessings,” he said in a statement.

Officials including Puri District Magistrate Siddharth Swain and SP Vineet Agarwal confirmed that the three chariots were positioned at their starting points and all rituals were proceeding as per schedule.

Pilgrims witness 'Nabajouban Darshan' ahead of Yatra

A day before the Rath Yatra, thousands of pilgrims were able to witness the ‘Nabajouban Darshan’, a rare event where the deities appear before the public after a fortnight-long quarantine period following the ceremonial bathing on June 11.

“The deities remain in seclusion in the ‘Anasar Ghar’ after Snana Purnima, as it is believed they fall ill and need rest. They reappear rejuvenated on the eve of the Rath Yatra,” said Bhaskar Mishra, a Jagannath culture researcher.

Transport and crowd management measures

To facilitate the travel of devotees, the Indian Railways has arranged 365 trains to Puri, while the state government has mobilized around 800 buses from various districts. Police estimate that around one lakh people had already reached the temple town by Thursday evening.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the biggest religious gatherings in the country, where the three sibling deities are taken to the Gundicha Temple and stay there for a week before returning to the main Jagannath Temple in a return journey known as Bahuda Yatra.

(With inputs from agency)