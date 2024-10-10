Follow us on Image Source : FILE In 1983, Tata Chemicals introduced India’s first packaged iodised salt and today, Tata Salt is a fundamental ingredient in kitchens across the country.

India has lost a remarkable gem today with the passing of Ratan Tata, the man who transformed the Tata brand into a household name. From salt and tea to cars and aeroplanes, as well as sewing needles and heavy trucks, Tata's influence can be seen in every corner of the nation. Ratan Tata was not just a businessman; he was a visionary who prioritised the health and well-being of the Indian populace over mere profits.

Launching iodised salt

In response to the widespread health issues caused by iodine deficiency, Ratan Tata found a way to ensure that both taste and health were prioritised. In 1983, Tata Chemicals launched the first packaged iodized salt in India. Today, Tata Salt remains a staple in Indian kitchens, revered for its quality and trusted brand reputation. When presented with multiple salt options, consumers often choose Tata Salt first, reflecting their confidence in the brand.

The genesis of Tata Salt

The Tata Group began its salt production journey in 1927 in Okha, Gujarat, a venture that was once thought to be impossible. By 1983, the company started selling iodized salt, addressing both iodine and iron deficiencies in the population while helping to manage blood pressure levels.

A range of offerings

Today, Tata Salt is available in various types, making it accessible to all. Despite its numerous health benefits, it remains affordable, ensuring that everyone can incorporate it into their daily diet.

Revolutionising Tea

In addition to salt, the Tata Group also made significant strides in the tea industry. Tata Tea has become one of the most popular choices among consumers in India, available in convenient small packets.

Ratan Tata’s legacy is one of compassion and innovation, with his products significantly impacting the health and daily lives of millions. His commitment to enhancing the quality of life for ordinary citizens is reflected in the widespread adoption of Tata Salt and Tata Tea across the nation. As India mourns the loss of this iconic leader, his contributions to the country will not be forgotten.