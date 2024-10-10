RSS condoles veteran industrialist Ratan Tata's demise: 'India has lost a priceless gem'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday expressed his condolence over the death of Ratan Naval Tata, the former Tata Group chairman. He was 86. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Tata, had been in intensive care at the hospital since Monday. Tata, who was chairman of the salt to software group for more than two decades, breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

RSS' official X handle posted a note written by Bhagwat. The X post read, "The demise of the country's renowned industrialist Shri Ratan Tata is extremely sad for all Indians. With his demise, India has lost a priceless gem. Ratan Tata's contribution to India's development journey will always be remembered. He established many excellent standards along with new and effective initiatives in important areas of industry. His continuous cooperation and participation remained in all types of work in the interest of the society. Whether it is about the unity and security of the nation or any aspect of development or the interest of the working employees, Ratan ji remained inspirational with his unique thinking and work."

The post further added, even after touching many heights, his style of simplicity and humility will remain exemplary.

"We offer our humble salutations to his sacred memories and pay our emotional tribute. We pray that God grants salvation to the departed soul," the note concluded.

Ratan Tata becomes chairman of Tata Industries in 1991

Tata gained experience in several Tata Group firms before being named director in charge of one of them, the National Radio and Electronics Co.

in 1971. He became chairman of Tata Industries a decade later and in 1991 took over as the chairman of the Tata Group from his uncle, JRD, who had been in charge for more than half a century.

Educated at Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, the veteran industrialist worked on the shop floor at the family-run group after returning to India in 1962.