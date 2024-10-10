Ratan Tata: List of awards and honours conferred to the 'corporate titan'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Industrialist Ratan Tata and HSNC University Provost Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, during conferment of honorary Doctorate of Literature to Ratan Tata at the first special convocation 2022 of HSNC University in Mumbai in June 2022.

Ratan Naval Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who transformed a staid group into India's largest and most influential conglomerate with a string of eye-catching deals, died on Wednesday. Tata, who was chairman of the salt to software group for more than two decades, breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society touched the lives of millions.

HERE IS THE COMPLETE LIST