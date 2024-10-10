Ratan Tata: List of awards and honours conferred to the 'corporate titan'

Ratan Naval Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who transformed a staid group into India's largest and most influential conglomerate with a string of eye-catching deals, died on Wednesday. Tata, who was chairman of the salt to software group for more than two decades, breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society touched the lives of millions.
HERE IS THE COMPLETE LIST
|Year
|Awards
|Awarding Body
|2000
|Padma Bhushan
|Government of India
|2001
|Honorary Doctor of Business Administration
|Ohio State University
|2004
|Medal of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay
|London School of Economics and Political Science
|2007
|Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy
|Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
|2008
|Padma Vibhushan
|Government of India
|2008
|Honorary Doctor of Law
|University of Cambridge
|2008
|Honorary Doctor of Science
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|2008
|Honorary Doctor of Science
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|2008
|Honorary Citizen Award
|Government of Singapore
|2008
|Honorary Fellowship
|The Institution of Engineering and Technology
|2008
|Inspired Leadership Award
|Indian Affairs India Leadership Conclave
|2013
|Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year – Lifetime Achievement
|Ernst & Young
|2013
|Honorary Doctor of Business Practice
|Carnegie Mellon University
|2014
|Honorary Doctor of Business
|Singapore Management University
|2014
|Sayaji Ratna Award
|Baroda Management Association
|2014
|Honorary Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)
|Queen Elizabeth II
|2014
|Honorary Doctor of Laws
|York University, Canada
|2015
|Honorary Doctor of Automotive Engineering
|Clemson University
|2015
|Sayaji Ratna Award
|Baroda Management Association, Honoris Causa, HEC Paris
|2016
|Commander of the Legion of Honour
|Government of France
|2018
|Honorary Doctorate
|Swansea University
|2021
|Assam Baibhav
|Government of Assam
|2022
|Honorary Doctorate of Literature
|HSNC University
|2023
|Honorary Officer of the Order of Australia
|King Charles III
|2023
|Udyog Ratna
|Government of Maharashtra