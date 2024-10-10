Thursday, October 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Ratan Tata: List of awards and honours conferred to the 'corporate titan'

Ratan Tata: List of awards and honours conferred to the 'corporate titan'

Ratan Tata dies: From Padma Vibhushan to Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, the industrialist was conferred with various national and international awards.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2024 10:40 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Industrialist
Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Industrialist Ratan Tata and HSNC University Provost Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, during conferment of honorary Doctorate of Literature to Ratan Tata at the first special convocation 2022 of HSNC University in Mumbai in June 2022.

Ratan Naval Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who transformed a staid group into India's largest and most influential conglomerate with a string of eye-catching deals, died on Wednesday. Tata, who was chairman of the salt to software group for more than two decades, breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society touched the lives of millions.

HERE IS THE COMPLETE LIST

Year Awards Awarding Body
2000 Padma Bhushan Government of India
2001 Honorary Doctor of Business Administration Ohio State University
2004 Medal of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay London School of Economics and Political Science
2007 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
2008 Padma Vibhushan Government of India
2008 Honorary Doctor of Law University of Cambridge
2008 Honorary Doctor of Science Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
2008 Honorary Doctor of Science Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
2008 Honorary Citizen Award Government of Singapore
2008 Honorary Fellowship The Institution of Engineering and Technology
2008 Inspired Leadership Award Indian Affairs India Leadership Conclave
2013 Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year – Lifetime Achievement Ernst & Young
2013 Honorary Doctor of Business Practice Carnegie Mellon University
2014 Honorary Doctor of Business Singapore Management University
2014 Sayaji Ratna Award Baroda Management Association
2014 Honorary Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE) Queen Elizabeth II
2014 Honorary Doctor of Laws York University, Canada
2015 Honorary Doctor of Automotive Engineering Clemson University
2015 Sayaji Ratna Award Baroda Management Association, Honoris Causa, HEC Paris
2016 Commander of the Legion of Honour Government of France
2018 Honorary Doctorate Swansea University
2021 Assam Baibhav Government of Assam
2022 Honorary Doctorate of Literature HSNC University
2023 Honorary Officer of the Order of Australia King Charles III
2023 Udyog Ratna Government of Maharashtra
     

 

Related Stories
Ratan Tata dies: PM Modi speaks with Noel Tata, offers condolences

Ratan Tata dies: PM Modi speaks with Noel Tata, offers condolences

Sachin Tendulkar arrives at Colaba residence of Ratan Tata to pay tribute | WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar arrives at Colaba residence of Ratan Tata to pay tribute | WATCH

'Ratan Tata- a noble son of India': US grieves death of industrialist who drove world to prosperity

'Ratan Tata- a noble son of India': US grieves death of industrialist who drove world to prosperity

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement