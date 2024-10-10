'Ratan Tata's contribution went far beyond boardroom': PM Modi condoles industrialist's death

Follow us on Image Source : PM MODI (X) PM Modi condoles industrialist Ratan Tata's death.

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night (October 9). The chairman emeritus of the Tata group was 86. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the demise of Ratan Tata's death.

'Extremely pained by passing away of Ratan Tata': PM Modi

PM posted on X and said, "My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

He added, "One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few."

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, in a statement, confirmed the death of Tata, and described him as his "friend, mentor and guide". For the past few days, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai. Billionaire Harsh Goenka also tweeted about Tata's demise, calling him a "titan".