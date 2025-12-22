Rapido driver who allegedly harassed and threatened woman arrested According to police, the incident took place on December 15 when the woman booked a Rapido cab around 6 pm after leaving her office.

New Delhi:

A 22-year-old cab driver, who allegedly misbehaved with a woman and forced her to get down on a deserted stretch, was arrested within hours of the incident, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Pankaj from Bahni Maharajpur, Rohtak, was taken into custody from Sector 50, and the cab involved in the incident was seized.

Trouble started over loud music

According to police, the incident took place on December 15 when the woman booked a Rapido cab around 6 pm after leaving her office.

Trouble began when the driver allegedly played loud music and refused to lower the volume despite multiple requests from the passenger. In a video recounting the incident, the woman said, “I requested him to lower the volume… the third time he said, ‘Is this your father’s car? You will tell me what to do?’” She added that the driver then became aggressive.

Woman forced to get down on isolated road

The woman claimed that the driver started driving to an unfamiliar area. “He said, ‘Now I’ll show you,’ and stopped the car on an isolated road, forcing me to get down. He also got down and started looking at me with wrong intentions… I felt unsafe,” she said.

A police officer said, “There was an argument with the complainant over talking on the phone and lowering the volume of music.”

Based on the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 50 police station under sections 77 (voyeurism) and 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.