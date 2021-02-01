Monday, February 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
Budget 2021
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale slams Budget 2021 critics in his own style | Watch

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale slams Budget 2021 critics in his own style | Watch

Slamming the opposition for criticising the budget, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, "Kuchh log bol rahe hain ki ye Budget khaali jumla hai, lekin mera kehna hai ki ye Budget virodhi dalon par hamla hai".

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2021 22:32 IST
Ramdas Athawale, Budget 2021
Image Source : ANI

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale speaks on Budget 2021.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale welcomed Budget 2021 that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It was for the first time that the Budget presentation by Nirmala Sitharaman was read out from a tablet, pushing the idea of digital India forward. Being a balanced budget that was prepared and presented when the pandemic is still underway, spending in infrastructure and health sector were among the key highlights.

While reaction on Union Budget are coming from various industries, sectors and politicians, opposition has slammed it by saying there was nothing for the common man.

Slamming the opposition for criticising the budget, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, "Kuchh log bol rahe hain ki ye Budget khaali jumla hai, lekin mera kehna hai ki ye Budget virodhi dalon par hamla hai". (Some are saying that this budget is just a false promise but I will say that this budget is a trouble for opposition parties).

Ramdas Athawale said that the budget assured "increased allocation" for the farmers. "Farmers and labourers will get justice," he said.

ALSO READWhat are the 6 pillars of Budget 2021 announced by Nirmala Sitharaman

 

Amid the farmers' protest against the three contentious agri laws, the Finance Minister on Monday assured commitment to the Minimum Support Price and the Agricultural Produce Market Committees in her Budget presentation.

Speaking to media persons, Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan said, "The government has been saying for the longest time that they are working for the farmers. The statistics show that the government has been working from the past six years."

He added, "Overall, the budget took care of every section of the society, especially the senior citizens. It is a very welcome budget."

The Congress, however, criticised the Centre for failing to address the farm issues and termed the Union Budget as 'Kisan Vidrohi'.

ALSO READBig boost to infra, healthcare in Modi sarkar's Budget 2021: Who got what

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News