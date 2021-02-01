Union Minister Ramdas Athawale slams Budget 2021 critics in his own style | Watch

Image Source : ANI Union Minister Ramdas Athawale speaks on Budget 2021.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale welcomed Budget 2021 that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It was for the first time that the Budget presentation by Nirmala Sitharaman was read out from a tablet, pushing the idea of digital India forward. Being a balanced budget that was prepared and presented when the pandemic is still underway, spending in infrastructure and health sector were among the key highlights.

While reaction on Union Budget are coming from various industries, sectors and politicians, opposition has slammed it by saying there was nothing for the common man.

Slamming the opposition for criticising the budget, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, "Kuchh log bol rahe hain ki ye Budget khaali jumla hai, lekin mera kehna hai ki ye Budget virodhi dalon par hamla hai". (Some are saying that this budget is just a false promise but I will say that this budget is a trouble for opposition parties).

#WATCH | Union Minister Ramdas Athawale says, "Kuchh log bol rahe hain ki ye Budget khaali jumla hai, lekin mera kehna hai ki ye Budget virodhi dalon par hamla hai". pic.twitter.com/WPQmOUIdct — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021

Ramdas Athawale said that the budget assured "increased allocation" for the farmers. "Farmers and labourers will get justice," he said.

ALSO READ | What are the 6 pillars of Budget 2021 announced by Nirmala Sitharaman

Amid the farmers' protest against the three contentious agri laws, the Finance Minister on Monday assured commitment to the Minimum Support Price and the Agricultural Produce Market Committees in her Budget presentation.

Speaking to media persons, Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan said, "The government has been saying for the longest time that they are working for the farmers. The statistics show that the government has been working from the past six years."

He added, "Overall, the budget took care of every section of the society, especially the senior citizens. It is a very welcome budget."

The Congress, however, criticised the Centre for failing to address the farm issues and termed the Union Budget as 'Kisan Vidrohi'.

ALSO READ | Big boost to infra, healthcare in Modi sarkar's Budget 2021: Who got what

Latest India News