Ramadan 2026: Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1447 moon sighted, fasting to start from February 19

New Delhi:

Ramadan 2026 will begin on February 19. The Masjid-e-Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat-e-Hilal Committee in Kolkata has confirmed the sighting of the Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1447 moon on February 18. With the sighting of the crescent moon, the first day of fasting will begin on Thursday, marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

From early morning sehri alarms to the comfort of shared iftar meals, the holy month marks a change in rhythm and routine. Here’s what the announcement means and how the spiritual month unfolds.

Religious significance of the month of Ramadan

Ramadan is regarded as a month with profound religious importance. It is thought to be the time when the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad, more than 1,400 years ago. This event is associated with Laylat al-Qadr, known as the Night of Power, which occurs on one of the odd-numbered nights during the last ten days.

Crescent moon sighting confirms Ramadan 1447

The beginning of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the new crescent moon. Once confirmed by religious committees, the first day of fasting is observed the following day. This year, the moon sighting on February 18 marks the start of Ramadan from Thursday, February 19. The announcement brings clarity for families organising prayers, fasting schedules and community gatherings.

For most, the moment of confirmation holds a certain emotional significance, a reminder that a month of discipline and devotion has finally started.

What Ramadan means beyond fasting

Ramadan is more than just fasting from dawn to dusk; it is a period of:

Spiritual reflection

Prayer and charity

Family bonding and social interactions

Development of the virtues of patience and gratitude

The daily fasting routine is meant to bring about empathy, control, and awareness. The nights are spent in Taraweeh prayers, recitation of the Quran, and moments of solitude that are difficult to find in the normal course of life.

The Ramadan rhythm

Sehri (Suhoor): A pre-dawn meal before the fasting begins.

Roza (fast): From sunrise to sunset, with no food or water.

Iftar: The evening meal to break the fast, which usually begins with dates and water.

Taraweeh: Special nightly prayers offered in congregation.

Ramadan mubarak!

