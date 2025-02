Ramadan 2025: No sight of crescent moon today, first Roza to be observed on Sunday, says Jama Masjid Imam As per Islamic tradition, Ramadan officially begins with the sighting of the crescent moon.

The Ramadan crescent moon remained unseen on Friday, delaying the start of the holy month. Announcing the update, the Imam of Delhi's historic Jama Masjid declared that the first roza (fast) will be observed on Sunday (March 2).

As per Islamic tradition, Ramadan officially begins with the sighting of the crescent moon. Since the moon was not visible on Friday, the holy month will commence Saturday evening with the sighting of the moon, marking the start of fasting from Sunday.