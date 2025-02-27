Ramadan 2025: Follow these simple fasting tips to maintain overall well-being and stay energetic Ramadan is not only a time for worship but also a good time to make your body healthy. But if you do not fast properly during Ramzan, it can cause more harm than benefit to your health. If you are also planning to keep Roza, then know some healthy tips here which will be very useful for you.

Ramadan or Ramzan is not just a month of fasting, but also a time for self-restraint, spiritual purity and making the body healthy. During this month, millions of Muslims around the world observe fast, in which Sehri is done before sunrise and Iftar is done after sunset. For some people, Ramadan can be a golden opportunity to lose weight. So if you also want to improve your fitness, then Ramadan can be a great time for you. Let us know easy tips to stay healthy and fit during this time.

Prepare in advance

It is important to adjust your diet and daily routine a little before Ramadan begins. Gradually reduce the consumption of caffeine i.e. tea, coffee, etc so that there is no headache in the initial days. Start changing the time of eating and drinking according to Sehri and Iftar. For breaking your fast, plan ahead for light and healthy options.

Keep yourself hydrated

It is most important to stay hydrated while fasting. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water between Sehri and Iftar. Coconut water, soups and herbal teas are good options. Avoid cold drinks and sugary drinks, they can dehydrate the body. Include fruits with high water content like cucumber, watermelon and orange in your diet.

Eat nutrient-rich foods

Eating healthy food during Ramadan will not only provide energy to the body but will also help in weight loss. Eat protein and fibre-rich foods in Sehri like eggs, cheese, pulses, and nuts. Make sure to eat whole grains, green vegetables and fruits, these are good for digestion. Prefer grilled, steamed or air-fried foods over deep-fried items. Stay away from processed foods, sweets, and high-salt snacks.

Avoid overeating

At the time of Iftar, one feels like eating a lot, but doing so can make the stomach heavy and cause digestion problems. When breaking your fast, start with dates and water. Take a short break between meals and then eat the main meal. Have a light and balanced dinner, so that there is not too much load on the stomach. Include healthy snacks like roasted gram, dry fruits and curd in your diet.

Do light physical activity

It is easy to maintain fitness even during Ramadan. Do a light walk or yoga, which will keep the body active. Don't do strenuous exercises, especially during the day. After Iftar, you can do light stretching or cardio.

Ramadan is not only a good time for prayers but also a good time to make your body healthy. If you eat right and do light exercise, you will not only get energy but your weight will also be under control.

