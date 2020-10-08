Image Source : PTI National flag to fly at half mast on Friday as mark of respect to LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan

The national flag will fly at half mast in Delhi and capitals of all states and union territories on Friday as a mark of respect to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who passed away on Thursday, the Home Ministry has announced. A state funeral will also be accorded to the Union minister.

"The national flag will be flown at half mast on October 9 in Delhi and capitals of all states and UTs where it is regularly flown, and also on the day of the funeral at the place where the funeral takes place," a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

Paswan died at a hospital here on Thursday at the age of 74.

Paswan, the Lok Janshakti Party founder and Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, was admitted to the private hospital here for several weeks and had recently undergone a heart operation.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage