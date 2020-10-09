Ram Vilas Paswan — the stalwart of Indian politics — dies at 74; condolences pour in

Image Source : INDIA TV Ram Vilas Paswan dies

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, one of the most prominent Dalit leaders of the country who had been a part of several governments headed by rival parties, died on Thursday at the age of 74. The Lok Janshakti Party founder and Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution was admitted to a private hospital for several weeks and had recently undergone a heart operation. His condition deteriorated over the past 24 hours and he breathed his last at 6.05 pm, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute said in a statement.

Home ministry officials said a state funeral will be accorded to Ram Vilas Paswan and the national flag will fly at half-mast in Delhi and state capitals on Friday as a mark of respect. The mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan will be kept at his residence today. Post 2 pm, the mortal remains of Paswan will be brought to the Lok Janshakti Party office in Patna. The last rites of Paswan will be held on Saturday (October 10), in Patna.

Leaders pay last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan: LIVE Updates

09:09 am: Delhi: Mortal remains of Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan being taken to his residence from AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences)

Delhi: Mortal remains of Union Minister and LJP leader #RamVilasPaswan being taken to his residence from AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences).



The LJP leader passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/hfxd2vMEIT — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were among those who condoled the demise of Union minister and veteran leader Ram Vilas Paswan, saying he had an enviable rapport with the masses and ardently strove for their welfare.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet has been convened on Friday to express condolences over the minister's demise, officials said. In his condolence message, President Kovind said in the death of Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader.

Paswan was among the most active and longest-serving members of Parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalised, Kovind said.

Paswan died on Thursday, his son Chirag Paswan tweeted in the evening.

Paswan (74), who was the Lok Janshakti Party's patron, had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital here a few days ago.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said working together, shoulder to shoulder with Paswan has been an incredible experience.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage