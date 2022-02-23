'Ram Rahim not a hardcore prisoner': Haryana govt defends furlough to Dera chief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ram Rahim is presently serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa.

The Haryana government on Wednesday defended its move to release Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on furlough. The Superintendent of Rohtak Jail submitted in the Punjab and Haryana High Court that he is not a hardcore prisoner.

"Gurmeet is not a 'hardcore prisoner', and he has not committed any jail offense. Further, it has also been averred that he was not an assailant in the two murder cases in which he has been found guilty and he had not executed the actual killings as he has been held guilty for hatching a criminal conspiracy with his co-accused for these killings," the HC was told.

The Haryana government's response came after the HC issued a notice on a petition challenging the government's decision to release Ram Rahim on furlough for a period of three weeks from February 7 to February 27.

Ram Rahim is presently serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa. Last year, he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the CBI court, Panchkula in the Ranjit Singh murder case. In 2019, he was also convicted for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago.

Meanwhile, Ram Rahim has been provided a Z-plus security cover. He has been given the high security cover due to threat to his life from 'pro-Khalistan' extremists, according to government officials.

