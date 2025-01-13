Rakesh Sharma: Celebrating legacy of India’s first space explorer on his 76th birthday

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rakesh Sharma

Today marks the birthday of Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to journey into space, who was born on January 13, 1949, in Patiala, Punjab. Sharma’s historic space mission in 1984 not only etched his name in the annals of Indian history but also became a symbol of national pride and technological achievement.

Rakesh Sharma, a former pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF), is widely revered as a national hero. He flew aboard the Soviet spacecraft Soyuz T-11, completing a space mission that lasted 7 days, 21 hours, and 40 minutes. His journey, which took place in April 1984, was the culmination of years of rigorous training and selection, and it marked a significant milestone for India in the field of space exploration.

During his mission, one of the most iconic moments came when then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked him, "How does India look from space?" Rakesh Sharma’s heartfelt reply, "Saare Jahan Se Achha" (Better than the entire world), resonated with millions of Indians and became a defining moment in the nation's collective memory. This statement not only captured the patriotism of the moment but also underscored the global recognition of India’s capabilities in space exploration.

A distinguished career in Indian Air Force

Before his historic spaceflight, Sharma had an illustrious career in the Indian Air Force. He was selected as a pilot for India’s space program due to his exceptional skills, discipline, and determination. He held the rank of Wing Commander before retiring from the IAF. Sharma's military career provided a strong foundation for his subsequent space mission, where his training and expertise played a key role in the success of the mission.

After retiring from the Air Force, Rakesh Sharma continued to contribute to India’s aerospace industry. He worked with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), where he was involved in several aerospace development projects. His post-retirement career helped further India's efforts in advancing its space and aviation capabilities.

Legacy and inspiration for future generations

Rakesh Sharma's space mission not only put India on the global map for space exploration but also inspired generations of Indians to dream big. His achievements have served as a beacon for countless young minds who now aspire to pursue careers in science, technology, and space research.

Today, Rakesh Sharma remains a beloved figure in India’s history. His journey into space demonstrated India's growing prowess in space technology and reinforced the country's determination to explore new frontiers. As a trailblazer, Sharma’s legacy continues to motivate individuals in India and beyond to reach for the stars.

In recognition of his contributions, Sharma has received numerous awards, including the prestigious Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime military decoration. His impact on the space sector and his role in shaping India's ambitions in space exploration remain unparalleled.

As Rakesh Sharma celebrates his 76th birthday, the nation remembers his extraordinary journey, which not only made history but also ignited the imagination of millions to dream beyond the skies.