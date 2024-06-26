Rajya Sabha Speaker election: 4 MPs of YSRCP to support NDA candidate Om Birla

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jagan Mohan Reddy with Kiren Rijiju

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP have announced their support NDA candidate Om Birla in Wednesday's Lok Sabha Speaker election in case its support is needed. The party has four Lok Sabha members. However, the party's Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy said YSRCP is yet to announce its decision and it will be disclosed on Wednesday. The ruling BJP-led NDA on Tuesday maintained its streak of continuity in its third term by fielding previous Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for the crucial parliamentary position again, but its bid for a consensus was thwarted by the opposition which forced an election by nominating Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate.

"Officially we will announce our decision tomorrow but our support will be natural for the NDA candidate," YSRCP sources said. Further, the sources noted that no YSRCP MP was in touch with the INDI alliance, which is also contesting the Speaker election.

Another senior YSRCP leader said the party never opposed NDA's decisions earlier and the same trend will be followed now. In the recent simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, YSRCP contested against the NDA which comprised the TDP, BJP and Janasena. It suffered a humiliating defeat and managed to win four Lok Sabha and 11 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.