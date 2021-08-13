Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajya Sabha mayhem: Special committee likely to probe Opposition's manhandling claim

A special committee could be set up to look into the alleged manhandling claim of Opposition MPs by the marshals, sources told India TV. Earlier on August 11, unruly scenes were witnessed in Rajya Sabha when Opposition MPs climbed on the officials' table, waved black cloth and threw files when the House began a discussion on farmers' protest against new reform laws. Several MPs stood on the table where the parliamentary staff sits right below the chair, while others crowded around it shouting anti-government slogans. A few members squatted on the tables for over one-and-half hours during which proceedings were adjourned multiple times.

The Opposition parties, however, alleged manhandling of leaders by marshals. The Opposition in a joint statement issued yesterday said that what happened in Rajya Sabha "was shocking, unprecedented, sad and an insult to the very dignity of the House". They claimed that without any provocation from the Opposition, outsiders who were not part of Parliament security were brought in to manhandle the Opposition leaders and members, including women Parliamentarians who were only protesting against the "government’s conduct, highhandedness and muzzling of the voice".

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu held discussions with officials of the Upper House Thursday. Officials told him that no outsiders were deployed inside the House. Naidu held an hour-long meeting with the senior officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on the proceedings and turn of events in the House over the last few days, including the issue of deployment of marshals on Wednesday. In his meeting with the senior officials of the Secretariat, the Chairman enquired about the unruly incidents in Parliament in the past, committees constituted on the same by the presiding officers, reports submitted and actions taken.

"Later the officials told Naidu that no outsiders were deployed as marshals in the Rajya Sabha on August 10," a statement from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

Naidu also met delegations of Opposition leaders and the government yesterday and listened to their respective versions of events that took place in the House on August 11. The 14-member Opposition delegation was led by the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Naidu assured the delegation of Opposition leaders that he will look into the alleged incidents involving some members of the House and marshals, and urged them to ensure smooth functioning of the House by upholding the dignity and stature of the House.

Earlier on Wednesday, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die, two days before schedule, after the 127th Amendment to the Constitution was passed in the Rajya Sabha.

